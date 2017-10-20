The three deaths in a Kootenay-region hockey rink ammonia breakout have been identified by the BC Coroners Service.

Two Fernie residents, Wayne Hornquist (age 59), and Lloyd Smith (age 52), and one Alberta resident, Jason Podloski (age 46) worked in the Fernie Memorial Arena (FMA), and died as a result of the leak.

Coroners are continuing to investigate the incident, along with WorkSafeBC, Technical Safety BC, local RCMP, and the employer.

A local state of emergency is still in effect by the City of Fernie, and all residents in homes and businesses between 9th and 13th streets, as well as Highway 3 to 6th Avenue, have been evacuated until Tuesday.

