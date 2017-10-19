The search for Jenny Lynn LaRocque continues south of Ashcroft, B.C.

On Sunday, October 15th, Prince George RCMP was notified LaRocque’s dog was found in the Venables Valley.

The dog had minor injuries but was in good health.

Her vehicle was found on Monday, October 16th, when an RCMP Air Service helicopter, a Police Dog Service Team, and the Kamloops Search & Rescue Society searched the area.

The search for LaRocque continued for a couple days with no success.

Today, the search was postponed but will resume tomorrow.

LaRocque is described as:

White

5’3″

99 lbs

Green eyes

Brown hair

Investigators say there is no reason to believe foul play was involved.

LaRocque has been reported missing since October 3rd but was last seen on September 27th in Williams Lake.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact PG RCMP or Crimestoppers.