The Explorations Place’s newest exhibit has been put under the provincial spotlight.

The Science has received the BC Museum Association (BCMA) Award for Excellence on the Hodul’eh-a display, showcasing the Lheidli T’enneh.

Exploration Place CEO Tracy Calogheros says the exhibit include ancient artifacts as well as written history.

“As we’ve now signed our Memorandum of Understanding this past June 21st, and marked it with the opening of this new permanent gallery, they can start to use that space for programming, as well as for the purpose of repatriating their own objects from other museums.”

She adds it’s an honour for Northern BC to finally be recognized for it’s own arts and culture.

Calogheros believes the grant they received to help pay for the artwork has helped in more ways than one.

“We managed to take the $75,000 that we were awarded from the BC-Canada 150 fund and stretch that to an exhibit that in any other centre we’d be paying a lot more money than what we did to build the exhibit.”

She commends Museum Curator Alyssa Tobin and her staff for their hard work in coordinating the exhibit.