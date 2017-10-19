Sears across the country began its liquidation sales as it plans to shut its doors for good.

Sears was full of people taking advantage of all the deals offered today.

The 64-year old business will be shutting down all locations in Northern BC in the new year.

One man says he’s upset about his extended warranties, which are now useless.

“I bought five appliances 5 years ago in a big renovation and of course I bought extended warranty which is worth nothing to me now.”

Other members of the public are concerned about what this means for the economy of less populated cities.

“Of course in the smaller communities it’s one of the biggest retailers right, so for our community it’s not going to be a good thing or for Canada I don’t think it’s going to be a good thing either.”

Sears Canada has 74 full department locations and employs about 12,000 people.

The company is slated to close mid-January.