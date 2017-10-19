UPDATE:

Highway 97 has re-opened to traffic eight-kilometres North of Bear Lake after a crash closed the route for several hours.

According to Drive BC, single alternating traffic is being conducted and drivers can expect some delays for the time being.

A vehicle crash caused the closure early this morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Regional Mounties are responding to an incident along Highway 97 near Bear Lake.

According to Drive BC, the route is closed in both directions until further notice, making it difficult for commuters get access other Northern BC communities.

Listeners say they witnessed dozens of Prince George RCMP, firefighting trucks, and ambulance making their way Northbound this morning.

Since then, RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass has said they’re returning to Prince George as the incident is out-of-jurisdiction.

WATCH: