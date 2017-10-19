UPDATE:

Highway 97 has re-opened to traffic eight-kilometres North of Bear Lake after a crash closed the route for several hours.

According to Drive BC, single alternating traffic is being conducted and drivers can expect some delays for the time being.

A vehicle crash caused the closure early this morning.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 now open to single lane alternating 8km north of Bear lake, expect delayshttps://t.co/E1emfQ5ICr — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 19, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

Regional Mounties are responding to an incident along Highway 97 near Bear Lake.

According to Drive BC, the route is closed in both directions until further notice, making it difficult for commuters get access other Northern BC communities.

#BCHwy97 CLOSED north of Bear Lake and #CityofPG due to vehicle incident, assessment in progress — Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 19, 2017

Listeners say they witnessed dozens of Prince George RCMP, firefighting trucks, and ambulance making their way Northbound this morning.

Since then, RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass has said they’re returning to Prince George as the incident is out-of-jurisdiction.

WATCH: