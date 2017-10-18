Cirque du Soleil's 'Crystal' promises on-ice acrobatics no one has ever seen before | Cirque du Soleil/YouTube

UPDATE:

Cirque du Soleil has delayed ticket sales for its upcoming stop in Prince George one day after the official announcement.

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale Friday, October 27th, but according to CN Centre Manager Glen Mikkelsen, the acrobatic company they’re doing this to ‘maximize viewing opportunities.’

‘Crystal,’ an on-ice acrobatic experience, is coming to the Northern Capital for seven shows April 25th to 29th, 2018.

.@Cirque says #Crystal ticket delay is to 'maximize viewing experience;' tickets were suppose to go on sale October 27 | #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/bOF9IG7poL — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) October 19, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

A big event is coming to Northern BC in 2018.

Cirque Du Soleil will be returning for a second time to the Northern capital to perform the first show on their Canadian tour called ‘Crystal.’

The Canadian based entertainment company will be performing an on ice acrobatics for the first time in it’s 33-year history.

CN Centre Manager Glen Mikkelsen says they had been in talks with someone from Cirque to make sure they had what they needed to bring this performance to Prince George.

“Developments have already taken place and so before we could even make that announcement we have to figure if this show can fit into our building, which it can. But from then on you know as far as we’ll have to start thinking about planning and getting the ice ready and all the logistics we’ll have to have ready in time for when they arrival at the end of April.”

This show isn’t just an opportunity for people to come and experience the Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and traditional circus disciplines, but a chance for local businesses to benefit.

“We looked at the numbers that came from the last Cirque event in town and they were up at 4,800 people from out of town and it’s easy to track that with the ticketing system you can see where people are from. And so from that we basically projected that this events in April it will probably attract a few more and then we start averaging out that each person who has a ticket will spend about $300 in town including their overnight stay, food, shopping and ticket.”

Crystal will perform at the CN Centre for seven performances starting April 25th to 29th, 2018.

Tickets for Crystal are available online to Cirque Club members starting Monday October 23rd at 10AM, while the public can grab early tickets starting Friday, October 27th.

For more information, you can click here.

– with files from Jeff Slack, My PG Now

WATCH: