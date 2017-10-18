A local Mountie has been cleared of all charges after an Independent Investigations Office (IIO) investigation, in which a suspect’s leg was fractured.

According to the BC Prosecution Services (BCPS), they believe the officer had used the right amount of force during the July 2015 incident.

Two mounties investigated a group of people who appeared to be intoxicated, in which they arrest three men before encountering a fourth individual walking in the middle of the road.

He resisted arrest after walking away and the officer pushed the man to the ground, breaking his left leg in the process.

The IIO was called in to assess the situation.