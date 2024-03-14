The Prince George RCMP are on the lookout for Wayne Jonathan

Anthony Naves, who they say has not been seen since last Thursday (March 7).

Police report Naves was staying in a motel in Prince George, but is from Fort St. John and may be travelling between the two communities. He also has connections in Ontario.

Naves may be avoiding police as he is wanted on an unendorsed arrest warrant.

The RCMP has described Naves as:

• Caucasian male

• 183 cm (6’0”)

• 77 kg (170 lb)

• Brown eyes

• Greying black hair

• Black and grey goatee

• Scar on right forearm

• Tattoo on right hand of a cross

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.