Last week, the PG Cougars fans who left early missed out on an incredible finish.

Last night, it was the fans who showed up late that missed out as the Prince George Cougars took the 6-3 win over the Vancouver Giants.

The Cougars dominated the first 40 minutes of the game, putting 34 shots on net in the first two periods, while Vancouver mustered just ten in that time.

Ondrej Becher got the 4,486 fans on the CN Centre into the game early, scoring the first two goals of the game in the first four minutes and 13 seconds.

- Advertisement -

Call it a Becher Burglary https://t.co/y6N15ir0yn pic.twitter.com/cMdlPYVxRx — xy – Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) March 10, 2024

Riley Heidt put one past Vancouver’s star netminder Brett Mirwald 7:19 into the game, and Zac Funk added one more just 19 seconds later.

Unbiased opinion: Zac Funk may have been the best pickup of the 2024 NHL trade deadline. 9 goals in his last 5 games with two periods to go tonight. 62 goals in 62 games.#ALLCAPS @Capitals https://t.co/N9IUsJbQK7 pic.twitter.com/6Qrqtf4w0j — xy – Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) March 10, 2024

Matthew Hutchison came in relief for Mirwald after Funk scored, and he was a bright spot for Vancouver.

Hutchison made 30 saves on the 32 Cougars shots he faced.

Funk scored one more, and Matteo Danis potted one as well.

Matteo has his 8th of the season! https://t.co/EdxbAH8khy pic.twitter.com/SY00LTTurq — xy – Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) March 10, 2024

Jakob Oreskovic and Adam Titlbach scored for the Giants in the third.

“We did a lot of good things, we played well in our own end,” said Cougars Head Coach and GM Mark Lamb on last night’s post-game show on 94.3 the Goat.

“They got a couple in the third there, we bent a little bit, but a real solid game from everybody.”

The full box score can be found here.

The Cougars (43-15-1-3) are first in the WHL’s Western Conference, one point ahead the Portland Winterhawks. (43-15-2-1)

Portland picked up a 7-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild last night.

Portland is back in action Tuesday, against the Spokane Chiefs.

The full WHL standings can be found here.

The Cougars are back on the road this week, starting with a Wednesday game against the Kelowna Rockets.

The full Cougars schedule can be found here.