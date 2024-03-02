The 2024 Para Biathlon World Championships and Para Nordic World Cup Finals kick off in Prince George on Wednesday.

Over 180 of the world’s best para skiers from over 20 different countries have steadily been arriving in Prince George throughout the week for the competitions which will be held at the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club.

“These are the best athletes in the world at these disciplines,” Kevin Pettersen, Caledonia Nordic Ski Club Director of Competitions and Chair of the Local Organizing Committee, told Vista Radio. “These are athletes that will have won multiple Paralympic medals.”

“What blows my mind is what these athletes can do,” he said. “I don’t think I would ever think about closing my eyes going down some of these trails.”

Pettersen explained the visually impaired biathlon target shooting is done with an electronic rifle – that does not actually fire a projectile – that makes sound which helps athletes zero in on their target.

He also explained the clock runs differently for athletes with different levels of impairments to help even the playing field.

The Caledonia Nordic Ski Club is offering a daily shuttle service out to the trails from the Civic Centre so spectators don’t need to worry about driving or parking.

The shuttle leaves at 8:30 and 11:30, and will return twice in the afternoon.

The bus, and spectating the event as a whole, is free – Pettersen mentioned parking at the club is limited and shuttle use will help cut down on traffic.

The event will have an opening ceremony that will be held on Tuesday night from the Civic Centre. You can read more about that here.

You can also find the full event schedule here – the games run from March 5th to 17th.