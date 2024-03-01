They’ll have to wait until 2028 to celebrate their first birthday.

10 babies were born in Northern Health yesterday, February 29th – the leap year day.

According to the health authority, four of them were born in the Fort St. John General Hospital, three were born in Prince George at UHNBC, and the other three were born in Prince Rupert, Terrace, and Vanderhoof.

Four kids in Northern Health celebrated their first birthday yesterday, born on leap day in 2020 in Prince George and Mills.

43 leap day babies have been born in Northern Health since 2008.