CNC is in the midst of holding open houses at all 6 of its campuses this week, including Vanderhoof tomorrow (Thursday).

The college said the open houses include “interactive course demonstrations, campus tours, and connecting with faculty members in person,” as well as the chance to learn about student supports.

“CNC is a community. We want to welcome new students to our community and do our absolute best to turn their dreams into reality. No matter what your path is, attending open house is a terrific way to explore the opportunities that await you,” said Cindy Heitman, CNC’s president.

“It’s very beneficial for students to learn what supports are available as early as possible,” added Shelley Carter-Rose, CNC’s vice president of student affairs. “The transition into post-secondary requires some navigation and planning. CNC’s network of supports can alleviate some of that stress. Learning about those services ahead of time can give students and their families a roadmap to follow and some peace of mind.”

- Advertisement -

Participants who pre-register here can win a $500 tuition credit, and more tuition credits can be won at the open houses.

Vanderhoof’s campus tour will be held from 11:00 – 2:00.

The Prince George campus tour will run from 10:00 – 3:00 on Saturday (March 2).