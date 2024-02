The Northern BC RV & Outdoor Expo is back for its second year in the CN Centre.

The event will run from Friday to Sunday from 10:00 – 8:00 on Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 to 4:00 on Sunday.

SMP RV and Prince George Motorsports run the expo, they promise the “very best deals of the year” at the event.

They also promise some extra incentives to people who take home new RVs.

You can find more information here.