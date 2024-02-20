Hunters in BC have a month to let the provincial government know their opinions on proposed changes to hunting regulations.

This process occurs every two years, the province says “proposed amendments are made to support economic and recreational opportunities, respect First Nations’ harvest rights and sustainably manage B.C. wildlife. Proposed updates are developed regionally with local input.”

Season length and vehicle restrictions are included in the near 50 proposed amendments under consideration.

The Wildlife Branch in the Hunting and Trapping Regulation Synopsis will publish the updated regulations on June 1st.

You can find out more and give your opinion here.