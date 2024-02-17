Kamloops scored the game’s first goal, the Cougars scored the next seven.

That was more than enough for the Cougars’ fourth win in a row last night (Friday) to complete their four-game homestand with a perfect record.

The game was tight through 20 minutes, tied 1-1 with the Cougars only up 11-10 on the shot clock.

The second period was a different story – Prince George scored 5 goals while Kamloops only registered 5 shots.

Zac Funk has 7 goals in his last 4 games and is getting very close to franchise history… 👀 https://t.co/YfVfF4I49h pic.twitter.com/H3BBHpDrHb — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) February 17, 2024

Leading 6-1 through two periods, the Cougars scored another in the third for good measure – beating Kamloops 7-1 for the second time this season.

Zac Funk had two goals and two assists in the game, his 50th and 51st goals of the year.

He is the first player in the WHL to crack 50 goals and is now only 4 away from setting the franchise record for most goals in a single season.

Five other Cougars had multi-point nights, Prince George outshot Kamloops 46-23.

Josh Ravensbergen made 22 saves on 23 shots in the win.

You can find the game’s boxscore here.

It's scary when Zac Funk shoots. It's really scary when he doesn't. https://t.co/8ifm7vWFtV pic.twitter.com/L6XvnG7H6N — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) February 17, 2024

The Cougars and Blazers rematch tonight, this time in Kamloops, before the team returns home for a Monday-Tuesday doubleheader with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Monday Family Day game will be the second mega 50/50 jackpot of the night, the prize starts at $60,000 and the proceeds go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.

The win improves the Cougars’ record to 36-15-0-2, good for 74 points, one behind the Portland Winterhawks for first place in the Western Conference.

Portland lost last night to the red-hot Vancouver Giants, 3-1, which allowed Prince George to close the gap by a game.

Portland and Vancouver play again tonight.