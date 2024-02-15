Sarah-Faith Gill of Vanderhoof will not have to go far to continue her basketball career.

UNBC Timberwolves Women’s Basketball Head Coach Sergey Shchepotkin announced the 5′ ” guard has committed to play at UNBC.

“It’s super exciting, I didn’t really want to play basketball without knowing what I was doing for University, but I know now what I want to do, and it will be fun to play basketball at the same time,”Gill said.

Gill was a first-team Single A provincials all-star with the Northside Christian Northstars, and secured a 2023 BC Achievement scholarship for academic excellence.

“My strengths are driving the hoop, handling and finishing and I’ve been trying to work on [hitting] shots from anywhere on the court.”

UNBC’s proximity to Vanderhoof was a major selling point for Gill.

“One of the biggest things that impacted my decision was my family and friends,” she said.

“They’ve always been supportive, so having them there will be super great.”

“We’re very excited to have Sarah-Faith commit to the UNBC Timberwolves,” said Shchepotkin.

“Her work ethic, attitude and natural talent are obvious, and it will be great to have her stay close to home to start the next chapter of her basketball journey.”