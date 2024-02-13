Northern Health confirms that it is in the business planning stage around long term care development in Quesnel.

Business planning involves things like location, size, and bed numbers among other things.

That information eventually gets put into a package and gets sent to the Ministry of Health.

Northern Health also confirms that they are currently in discussion with the City of Quesnel on potential locations for development.

Sources have identified Cariboo Field in West Quesnel as a potential site for a new facility.

Health Minister Adrian Dix indicated back in November that more long term care beds were needed in the Cariboo region and that the greatest need at present was in Quesnel.

Dix said “he would address the need for both existing beds and more beds to ensure that people in Quesnel have access to the seniors care they need.”

Any project and a budget for it would still have to be approved by the provincial government.

-Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now