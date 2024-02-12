Subscribe to Local News

News

Nemethy wins second consecutive PG Iceman

By Darin Bain
2024 PG Iceman Winner Alex Nemethy (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

For the second year in a row, Alex Nemethy of Smithers was the first solo racer out of the pool for the PG Iceman.

“It’s a tough one, there’s some good competitors out there,” Nemethy said after the race.

“I think it was a closer race this year than last year, some guys were on me in the ski, and made me work for it, a lot of fun.”

Nemethy finished with a time of 1:49:03.6.

In last year’s race, Nemethy won with a time of 1:40:17.2.

2023’s race did not include a skate because of warm conditions.

The fastest solo female was Lindsay Van der Meer with a time of 2:09:40.7.

The fastest adult relay team was “Freeze My Body into the Ice Oval”, consisting of Cam McNamara and Elizabeth Hirsch with a time of 1:41:16.5.

The Duchess Park Golden Warriors, consisting of Sullivan Nelson, Mac-Donald Osuji, Eli Carlson, Ava Rivard, George Trosky, and Emmett Simpson were the fastest junior relay team (16 and under) with a time of 1:44:44.0.

The full results can be found here.

