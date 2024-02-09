While the San Francisco 49ers are two-point favourites ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, most BC gamblers are pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the big game.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, up to 800 different wagers will be offered on PlayNow.com by the time kick-off rolls around.

Spokesperson, Matt Lee told Vista Radio the Super Bowl continues to be the most popular event with gamblers in the province.

“The Super Bowl continues to be the mecca of events on PlayNow.com. We anticipate this year’s game will continue to set a record for the most popular Super Bowl, this is an event that gets bigger and bigger every year for us and so we do expect that this will be another record breaker.”

With gamblers eyeing a Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champions, the focus now shifts to the star duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

“BC bettors are betting on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to come away with his third Super Bowl MVP – he already has two in his pocket.”

“BC bettors are also putting money down on Travis Kelce to score a touchdown and also to score the first touchdown of the game – that is another popular bet we are seeing on PlayNow.com.”

Whichever team, you are rooting for, there will be no shortage of betting options available.

“By the time the Super Bowl starts, we will have had 800 Super Bowl bets available, which will be the biggest array of Super Bowl Bets we have ever offered on PlayNow.com – we are excited to offer such a variety of different bets,” added Lee.

Lee added gamblers will also be keeping a close eye on some of the lighter moments.

“Focusing on the entertainment side of things, bettors will be focused on what the color of the liquid will be that gets poured onto the winning coach and we are also seeing how many times Taylor Swift will be shown during the Super Bowl broadcast.”

BCLC is projecting an 80% increase in Super Bowl wagering compared to last year.