HomeNewsOne man arrested after causing shelter in place order at Smithers school
News

One man arrested after causing shelter in place order at Smithers school

By Logan Flint
RCMP Cruiser (photo from my nechako valley now staff)

Smithers RCMP made an arrest at a home on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man in distress who possibly had a gun. 

The individual was successfully arrested without incident after they exited their home. 

The incident was contained to the home; however, police took multiple safety measures to ensure public safety including advising neighbours and a nearby school to shelter in place. 

“Due to the potential presence of firearms and out of an abundance of caution, the police had the neighbors and a nearby school shelter in place,” said North District Media Relations Officer Corporal Madonna Saunderson. 

Some people questioned the RCMP about why a public alert was not issued – police say the incident did not meet the criteria. 

Criteria for a public alert are: 

  • An active threat that presents an imminent risk to public safety by way of grievous bodily harm, death, or damage to property. 
  • The active threat is unpredictable, evolving quickly, and presents a major challenge to initial police response capacity to protect, contain, and interdict. 

“Frontline officers had contained the scene and keeping the individual contained to a single residence. I am proud of my officers and their response by keeping all parties safe during this dynamic incident,” said Smithers RCMP S/Sgt. Mark Smaill.

