Canada’s unemployment rate saw its first decline in over a year last month.

Statistics Canada says the rate fell 0.1 percentage points in January to finish at 5.7 per cent.

With high-interest rates weighing heavily on the economy, the labour market in Canada has cooled significantly over the last twelve months.

In BC, the jobless mark is 5.4%, a small decline after it was 5.6 in December – this tracks as the fourth lowest among the provinces.

