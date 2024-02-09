Subscribe to Local News

Concerns over summer season rise as drought conditions persist in BC
News

Concerns over summer season rise as drought conditions persist in BC

By Brendan Pawliw
rain (Photo via Pixabay)

The latest provincial snowpack report has Premier David Eby “really worried” about the coming summer.

The updated analysis shows the average snowpack in B-C is 39 per cent below normal.

That compares to 21 per cent last year.

Eby says if we don’t get a rainy spring and summer, we could have what he calls the “most dramatic” drought conditions we’ve ever seen.

The latest seasonal weather forecasts from Environment Canada predict a “very high” change of above-normal temperatures across B.C. through April with a “moderate” likelihood from May through July.

with files from Vista Radio news wire

