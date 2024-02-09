The Prince George Fire Centre is aware of some holdover fires from the 2023 season that are smoldering and producing visible smoke in some areas.

According to the Wildfire Service, this is expected with blazes that are of a considerable size or in areas experiencing ongoing drought conditions.

The organization is aware of the activity and will determine the ongoing courses of action as spring approaches.

A holdover fire is a fire that remains dormant and/or undetected for a considerable time after it starts. This is particularly common for lightning-caused fires, fires of considerable size, and fires that are in areas with dry Duff Moisture Codes (DMC) and Drought Codes (DC) which are indicators of the dryness of fuels in the duff layer or approximately 7 cm deep and deeper.

There are currently 92 active fires in the province, 88 of which are in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A full map can be found here.