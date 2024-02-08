The Lhtako Quesnel BC Winter Games are down three sports.

BC Alpine Ski, Freestyle BC, and BC Snowboard have withdrawn from the Games due to a lack of a snowpack on the mountain at Troll Ski Resort and the absence of heavy snowfall in the forecast.

The groups say the decision was made after extensive consultation with coaches and the BC Games Society.

Biathlon BC and Cross Country BC will attend the Games as both are exploring modified scenarios for on-snow competition or dryland events.

Indoor events and sports at the Lhtako Quesnel BC Winter Games remain unaffected by the snow conditions.

The Games will proceed with representation from 13 sports and over 1,200 participants from around the province from February 22-25.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now