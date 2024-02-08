Subscribe to Local News

News

Prince George records first homicide of 2024

By Brendan Pawliw
PG RCMP on scene at Moccasin Flats (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit continues to investigate an early morning shooting that occurred at Moccasin Flats on the 500-block of Ottawa Street last month.

“Following the recent death of the victim as the result of his injuries, this investigation has now turned from an attempted murder investigation to a second-degree murder investigation. The new charges were approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service earlier this week,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

This is Prince George’s first homicide of 2024 after tallying eight last year.

The suspect, Fabian James Charlie, remains in custody as the investigation continues.

On January 10th, Charlie was originally charged with attempted murder by Mounties in relation to the incident.

