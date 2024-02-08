Premier David Eby says social media companies won’t be “let off the hook” for the harm they cause.

His comments come after the RCMP announced a man in Nigeria has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Surrey youth.

Police are releasing few details, but say the boy’s “sudden death” in February of 2023 was linked to his being a victim of what they’re calling on-line “financial sextortion.”

Eby admits that measures to hold online technology companies to account will take time to implement.

He says, in the meantime, the province is working to educate parents and children on how to protect themselves.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire