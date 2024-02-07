Subscribe to Local News

Conservation Officers punish PG man for illegally shooting mountain goat near McBride

By Brendan Pawliw
Conservation Officer Service Vehicle (Photo Supplied by MyCaribooNow.com staff)

A Prince George man has been hit with a $6,000 fine and a two-year hunting ban after an incident dating back to the fall of 2021.

According to a Facebook post by the BC Conservation Officer Service, it’s in connection with the illegal possession of a prohibited weapon and dead wildlife.

Conservation Officers received information Travais Galbraith illegally shot a mountain goat in the wrong Limited Entry Authorization hunting zone near McBride, which led to a subsequent search of a residence.

During this search, officers seized brass knuckles, a freezer filled with parts of wildlife, as well as a bull moose head, meat and a mountain goat head.

Last month, Galbraith pleaded guilty to numerous offences.

