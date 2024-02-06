Erin Rossman from Kersley has been named 4-H Canada’s 2023 National Volunteer of the Year.

Rossman has been a staple within the Quesnel & District 4-H for over 10 years, and is also the leader of the Kersley 4-H Club.

4-H Canada notes that “Erin is an inspiration to the youth members, leaders, and parents in her community, and that she embodies the core values of 4-H through her compassionate approach to helping youth in her club becoming caring and contributing leaders who effect positive change in the world around them.”

It says that Erin has held a variety of volunteer leadership positions within 4-H and the broader community and has consistently led a team of volunteers to a smooth and successful 4-H achievement weekend each year.

- Advertisement -

She is also recognized for attracting new members to 4-h through her drive and enthusiasm.

Parents credit Erin with playing an integral role in providing an inclusive environment and for arriving at every function with a smile, she is a fierce advocate of “Learning To Do By Doing”, and inspires confidence and self-esteem in youth.

Rossman will receive a prize package that includes a $1,000 cash prize, and a $100 cash prize for being selected as BC’s Provincial Volunteer of the Year winner.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now