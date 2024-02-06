Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!
This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.
Hartley’s guests this week are Cougar forwards Carlin Dezainde and Terik Parascak
During the episode, both discussed a number of topics including:
- Sunday’s hard-fought win against Kamloops
- Parascak’s success as a rookie
- Both players growing up in Calgary and Lethbridge respectively
- Dezainde dealing with a torn labrum
- Parascak’s experience at the CHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, New Brunswick
- On Portland and Everett being the biggest threats to the Cougars in the Western Conference
You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.
LISTEN: