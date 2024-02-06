Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guests this week are Cougar forwards Carlin Dezainde and Terik Parascak

During the episode, both discussed a number of topics including:

Sunday’s hard-fought win against Kamloops

Parascak’s success as a rookie

Both players growing up in Calgary and Lethbridge respectively

Dezainde dealing with a torn labrum

Parascak’s experience at the CHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, New Brunswick

On Portland and Everett being the biggest threats to the Cougars in the Western Conference

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN: