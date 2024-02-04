One person was taken to hospital following a motor vehicle incident on Highway 16 near the eastern intersection of Lake Kathlyn Road near Smithers at around 6:17 last night. (Saturday)

According to Smithers RCMP, a semi and pickup truck collided and blocked the highway in both directions for about four and a half hours.

The semi driver appeared uninjured and the pickup driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available.

–Files by Logan Flint, My Bulkley Lakes Now