New programs at all College of New Caledonia campuses will help people succeed in the tourism and hospitality sector while supporting the regional job market.

The Community Ambassador in Tourism and Hospitality and Skilled Worker access programs will provide sector-specific training for students with multiple barriers to employment.

“Education can build hope for people. One of the most important things we can provide students is access to learning that recognizes their unique situations and creates opportunities for them,” said CNC President Cindy Heitman.

“These two new programs will help students to develop their skills, enabling them to find work in vibrant at all six of its campuses.”

The Community ambassador in tourism and hospitality is a 12 week program for entry level jobs into the sector.

Students will gain an overview of the tourism and hospitality industry, including hotel and restaurant services, event planning, and financial management.

The Skilled Worker access program is a 16-week program to support trades-related work.

Students will gain skills including boom and fork-lift operations, building service work, occupational first aid, traffic control, fire suppression/entrapment, and fall protection.

The provincial government has allocated $3.5 million to launch the programs.

“All British Columbians should be able to develop skills that lead to meaningful employment,” said Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson.

“CNC’s new programs are supporting students facing multiple barriers in developing skills for jobs in high-demand sectors and building a stronger, more inclusive economy.”

The programs will start this year at all campuses.