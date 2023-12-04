The Prince George Cougars are coming home with six out of six points from the weekend.

The Cougars swept their three-game road swing south of the border, capping it off with a 4-0 win Sunday night over the Portland Winterhawks.

“Rarely can you go down to the American Division like that and get all three wins,” said Associate Coach Jim Playfair on the post-game show on 94.3 the Goat.

“To do it was certainly important for our status within the dressing room and where we feel we are in the league, and certainly for people to recognize we can play three-in-three and still be a really solid team.”

The WHL’s leading goal scorer Zac Funk led the way for the Cougars, notching his fourth hat-trick of the season in front of 3,043 fans at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Funk has 30 goals in just 28 games this season, including 19 on the powerplay.

“He’s a fierce player, he’s strong along the boards, he gets pucks out,” Playfair said.

Joshua Ravensbergen continued his brilliance between the pipes, stopping all 33 shots he faced.

The shutout was the 17-year-old’s 5th of the season in just his 11th start of his young WHL career.

“I think he’s obviously proven to the world he’s ready to be a top player in this league,” Playfair said.

“I think his mentality, approach to the game is fun to watch. I spent a lot of time at higher levels and when players get there, they pretty much are identified and they understand what they are and what they’re going to have to do to remain successful. Watching him grow and start, I don’t think he has any clue how good he’s going to be or how good he is.”

Terik Parascak and Riley Heidt each picked up three assists.

Heidt is leading the WHL with 53 points in 26 games.

Ondrej Becher picked up a goal in the win as well.

The full box score can be found here.

The Cougars (21-7-0-0) are sitting atop the WHL standings, one point ahead of the Wenatchee Wild. (19-8-3-0)

The full WHL standings can be found here.

The Cougars will be back on home ice Friday when they host the Victoria Royals.

The full Cougars schedule can be found here.

– with files from Darin Bain, MyPGNow.com staff