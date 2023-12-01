BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team is in Dawson Creek to help the RCMP deal with a string of recent shootings in the city.

According to the North District detachment, the area has seen a spike in shots fired calls over the last few weeks.

The RCMP advised the Independent Investigations Office of an incident where one man was found deceased.

The incident occurred at a residence on 10th Street (November 18th).

- Advertisement -

In addition, police are investigating a homicide at a residence on the 600 block of 106th Avenue the following day (November 19th) where a 37-year-old man was found deceased.

On November 4th, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 800 block of Watson Crescent.

Police attended the area and located two people, an adult man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both individuals were taken to hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Immediately following the gunshots, a pickup truck with four people was seen leaving the scene headed north. The vehicle has been described as an older Dodge Ram, between 2003-2007 with rust on the fenders.

Police say while the offences are targeted, innocent citizens have been impacted by the disregard of public safety. Investigations have established that the type of violence is typically related to drug and gang activity.

“The Dawson Creek RCMP and North District Senior Leadership are engaged in the protection of the community as public safety is our number one priority.” said Assistant District Officer Insp Steve McLeod.

Files into the recent incidents remain open and police encourage anyone with information to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP.