Over the past three months, the jobless mark in Prince George has dipped by 1.4%.

According to Stats Canada’s Labour Division Survey, the local unemployment last month was 5.8% – a sharp improved when compared to September after it was 7.2%.’

Analyst, Vince Ferrao told MyPGNow.com the rate continues to dip despite not a ton of change in the amount of people working.

“We have 53,400 people working in November, compared with 53,500 in October. A year ago, there were fewer people – we had 52,900 people working.”

“The participation rate came in at 66.6% this November. In October, it was 67.1% – so there is a decline in labour force participation.”

BC’s unemployment rate pretty much held steady at 5.3% after it was 5.4 in October – the fourth lowest among the provinces.

In Canada, the jobless mark jumped to 5.8% in November after it was 5.7 last month.

The economy added 25 thousand jobs with gains in manufacturing and construction.

Jobs were lost in the wholesale and retails sector as well as finance, insurance, real estate and rental and leasing.

Here is a breakdown of all the provinces: