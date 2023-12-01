Christmas has come early for Diego Johnson of Fort Saint James.

The 17-year-old was selected this morning (Friday) by Hockey Canada to play for Canada West at the upcoming World Junior A Challenge from December 10th to 17th in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Johnson is having a breakout season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League tallying 25 points in 26 games.

Last season, Johnson suited up for Merritt Centennials of the BCHL posting 12 goals and seven assists in 49 games.

- Advertisement -

Prior to that, he spent three years at the Okanagan Hockey Academy.

Johnson is committed to the University of Wisconsin for the 2024-25 season.