late for procrastinating snowbirds to book a holiday vacation.

That is according to Expedia Cruises owner Miranda Kynoch, who said travel options are still available with Christmas under a month away.

“We are looking at maybe slightly less desirable flight options but still very good pricing,” she explained. “You might need to do an overnight in Calgary or Vancouver, but the price is still very competitive.”

Unsurprisingly, warm locations in the western hemisphere are top choices for Prince George’s travellers.

Kynoch said Caribbean cruises, the direct Prince George to Puerto Vallarta flight, and other locations in Mexico have all been very popular, as well as a large number of people heading off the continent.

A mistake Kynoch said she commonly sees travellers make is assuming their passport is enough to get into any country.

“Protocols are changing in different countries for what you need to do to get in,” she said, using Europe as an example. “For Europe next year, you need to get a new visa. Some of the information is still coming out on how that is going to be done.”

The holiday season is always the busiest time of the year for travel agencies, Kynoch said at the same time some people are booking trips for just weeks away others are looking as far ahead as 2025.

“We are finding there is a lot of demand compared to other years. People just really want to have things to look forward to, so they are planning their next couple adventures,” she said, adding it is always better to book a trip sooner than later.

If travellers have a little more patience and a keen eye, post-Christmas and holiday season rates in January fall for most trips, sometimes by a lot.