The Transportation Safety Board is gathering information following a train derailment in Witset today (Monday).

The board says a CN Rail train derailed at the Mile 21.5 Bulkley Subdivision at approximately 12:25 pm .

According to the TSB, the conductor had detrained movement and requested to pull ahead; he requested the train engineer to pull a stop.

The train’s emergency break was applied, and two cars were found derailed upright.

CN Rail confirmed there were no dangerous good, leaks or fires that occurred.

No one was injured and the Safety Board is not being deployed at this time.

The main rail line re-opened to train traffic at 2:15pm.