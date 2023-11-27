WARNING

Some of the details of this story may be disturbing to readers

Prince George Mounties are urging parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of sextortion following the death of a 12-year-old youth in our city.

Police are in the middle of an ongoing investigation into the issue.

On Thursday, October 12th, the RCMP attended a local residence in response to a youth suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed the youth took his own life in response to online sextortion.

“We are calling for parents and caregivers to be honest with their youth about the dangers of online activity, especially if they are engaging in chats with people they don’t know in real life. While not every case of online sextortion will end in tragedy, the consequences of this kind of activity can follow a youth for their entire life, which needs to be something we talk about openly with our kids,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

Reports of sextortion, the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their online sexual activity, rise every year in Prince George.

Thus far in 2023, Prince George RCMP has received 62 reports of online sextortion, already surpassing the 56 reports received in 2022.

Sextortion is most prevalent in youth between the ages of 13 and 18.

If you are the victim of sextortion, it is important to stop all communication immediately with that person and not give in to their demands. Deactivate the accounts that you are using to communicate with that person and, most importantly, reach out for help and report it. Call your local police and contact NeedHelpNow.ca and Cybertip.ca for support.

This investigation is ongoing as police officers continue their efforts to identify a suspect.

The Prince George RCMP have issued the following resources for anyone needing support

Cybertip.ca

Talk Suicide Canada 1.833.456.4566

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention – CASP – Service Support Directory

Government of B.C. Suicide and Self Harm – Province of British Columbia.