The Nechako Valley Secondary Vikings’ football season has come to a close following a 37-8 loss to the Vernon Panthers.

The Vikings made it to the AA Varsity provincial semifinals at BC Place Saturday.

The Vanderhoof team went 3-0 in the regular season against Prince George teams,

The road to BC Place went through the North, as they trounced College Heights 26-0 in the PG Bowl, Nechako Valley’s first PG Bowl win since 2011.

Nechako Valley then hosted Westsyde out of Kamloops at Masich Place Stadium, winning 34-7 to advance to the semifinals.