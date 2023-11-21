Subscribe to Local News

HomeNewsMachine learning and Artificial Intelligence courses coming to UNBC
News

Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence courses coming to UNBC

By Will Peters
(Photo provided by UNBC)

Two courses that would have sounded like science fiction only a few years ago are on their way to UNBC.

Machine Learning Foundation Micro-credential and Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp are two continuing studies courses that students can now enroll in.

The Micro-credential course is a small, self-paced 12-hour course, while the Bootcamp is estimated to be a 450-hour commitment with classes starting in January.

UNBC is teaming up with Calgary-based RoboGarden to offer these classes.

“Part of reimagining how we educate and learn to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world is through collaboration. Our partnership with RoboGarden to deliver this online, instructor-supported machine learning and AI digital workforce upskilling bootcamp [which] will provide residents in northern British Columbia with the most up-to-date tools and resources in this field,” UNBC Continuing Studies Interim Manager Stacey Linton said in a release.

“This innovative partnership will empower our learners with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills to meet the emerging needs of the workforce, both at home and further afield.”

You can read more from RoboGarden here.

