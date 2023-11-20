With nine points (4G-5A) and a plus-3 rating in four games, Prince Geoge Cougars sniper Koehn Ziemmer is the WHL Player of the Week.

Ziemmer, who turns 19 next month, signed a 3-year entry-level contract last week with the LA Kings.

“It’s a pretty surreal feeling,” Ziemmer said. “You play hockey your whole life dreaming of playing in the NHL one day, and this is one step closer for me. To sign on the dotted line is pretty cool.”

Ziemmer was selected in the third round, 78th overall by LA in the 2023 NHL Draft.

He capped off the week by scoring twice Saturday in a 5-4 win over Kelowna, including the game-winner late in the third period.

The 6’1, 203-pound winger from Mayerthorpe, Alberta, sits 16th in WHL scoring with 28 points (9G-19A) in 18 games.

The (16-6) Cougars have just one game this week, Friday at home against the (12-8-2) Lethbridge Hurricanes.