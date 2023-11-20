Sintich Road has been blocked off to traffic following a suspicious death.

The Prince George RCMP is currently on scene at Sintich Road near Highway 97 south.

Police officers were called to the location just before 11:00 a.m. this morning (Monday).

“Investigators have Sintich Road blocked off from public and vehicle access between Granby Road

and Highway 97 South. We are asking the public to find alternate routes through this area while we

conduct our investigation. The roadway will be shut down for sometime yet as the investigation is in

the beginning stages,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

The investigation is currently ongoing.