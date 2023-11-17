A suspect well-known to police has been arrested following a weapons complaint.
On Tuesday, the Prince George RCMP and the North District Emergency Response Team responded to a residence on the 7000 block of Irene Road.
“After several minutes of police officers calling out to the residents of the home using the detachment’s loud hailer, the suspect left the residence and was arrested by officers without incident,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.
The suspect, later identified as Andrew Bazinet, is known to police for similar violent offenses and was bound at the time of the incident by two separate lifetime firearms prohibitions.
He is facing the following charges:
- Pointing a firearm
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order
- Fail to comply with release order
- Fail to comply with probation order
Bazinet will remain in custody until his next court appearance.
This file remains under investigation.