A suspect well-known to police has been arrested following a weapons complaint.

On Tuesday, the Prince George RCMP and the North District Emergency Response Team responded to a residence on the 7000 block of Irene Road.

“After several minutes of police officers calling out to the residents of the home using the detachment’s loud hailer, the suspect left the residence and was arrested by officers without incident,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

The suspect, later identified as Andrew Bazinet, is known to police for similar violent offenses and was bound at the time of the incident by two separate lifetime firearms prohibitions.

He is facing the following charges:

Pointing a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm contrary to order

Fail to comply with release order

Fail to comply with probation order

Bazinet will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

This file remains under investigation.