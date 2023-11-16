Vancouver came to play, Prince George didn’t.

Calgary Flames prospect Jaden Lipinski found the back of the net three times as the Vancouver Giants steam-rolled the Prince George Cougars 6-1 in front of 2,300 fans at the CN Centre.

Lipinski started the scoring 4:12 into the game, and it was all Vancouver for the rest of the first.

Ty Halaburda notched a shorthanded marker and Lipinski scored his second.

The very small silver lining for the Cougars came 5:49 into the second, as Ondrej Becher potted his 13th of the season.

Riley Heidt and Koehn Ziemmer drew the assists.

The Cougars had a chance to seize momentum early in the third period as the Giants found themselves in penalty trouble to start the final frame.

This included a pair of five-on-threes.

Instead of finding the back of the net, the Cougars powerplay found the post four times in the fist several minutes of the third.

“We had some chances but they got to go in,” Lamb said.

“That’s three times in the last few games we had a five-on-three and haven’t scored. That’s unacceptable. You’re creating a little bit, but the chemistry is just not there right now.”

It was a scrappy game, as the Cougars found themselves shorthanded eight times, while the Giants were shorthanded nine times.

Jakob Oreskovic and Adam Titlbach also scored for the Giants.

Brett Mirwald was incredible in net for the Giants, stopping 38 of the 39 shots he faced.

In addition to Mirwald’s strong play, the Giants skaters got in front of several Cougars shots.

The start of the game was delayed by nearly twenty minutes as the ice needed to be resurfaced a second time prior to puck drop.

If you watched last night’s game you wouldn’t believe it, but the Cougars (14-5-0-0) are at the top of the WHL’s standings, tied for the league lead in points with Medicine Hat. (13-6-2-0)

The Cougars will look to exact their revenge on the Giants on Friday at the Langley Events Centre.

