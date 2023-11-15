100 Mile House RCMP responded last night (Tuesday) just before six to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Reichelt Road.

BC Emergency Health Services and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue also attended the scene

“The lone occupant in a small passenger car travelling northbound was declared deceased at the scene.” said Staff Sgt. Brian Lamb.

“The driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle, a one ton pickup truck travelling southbound, received injuries that are believed to be non life threatening.”

- Advertisement -

The highway was closed for several hours while a scene investigation was completed with the assistance of a collision re-constructionist from Williams Lake.

Lamb said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this incident, road and weather conditions are also not believed to be a contributing factor.

The investigation into the causal factors of this incident is ongoing and police are asking anyone that may have witnessed it to call the 100 Mile House RCMP.

–Files by Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now