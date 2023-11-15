Avalanche Canada says it’s too early to tell how this year’s El Nino will impact the avalanche season in BC’s backcountry – this includes Prince George and the Northern Rockies.

The forecasting season doesn’t begin until November 25th – the North Rockies field team, which will be based in PG is expected to begin operations the first week of December.

Forecaster, James Floyer told Vista Radio at this point in time our region is fairly low on snow.

“It’s taken a little bit longer for that snow to come down to the valley bottom. It doesn’t necessarily mean bad things or good things right now. What we would hope for is a gradual accumulation of snow without seeing really cold temperatures.”

Floyer added any outdoor enthusiasts who wish to venture into the backcountry at this time can expect choppy conditions.

“If you are heading into the mountains right now, I think you gotta be prepared for low snow conditions. There are still going to be a lot of rocks and shrubs and creekbeds out there. In terms of avalanche hazard, that is going to be confined for the most part to upper elevation slopes.”

“I would imagine that kind of wind slab type of avalanche is what I would most be concerned about right now if you are able to get into those upper elevations.”

In terms of safety, Floyer added it’s always a good idea to change the batteries on your transceiver – furthermore, safety gear such as a shovel and a probe are also key.

A transceiver is an electronic device that allows people to locate someone buried under the snow if something goes wrong – the probe helps pinpoint their location.

“That rescue gear is effective in saving lives each year, but you have to know how to use it,” added Floyer.

A man from Squamish was killed in an avalanche near the B.C-Alberta border on Saturday according to police.

Avalanche Canada confirmed it happened in Ranger Creek within Peter Lougheed Provincial Park in Kananaskis.