The BC Government will be testing the BC Emergency Alert system this afternoon. (Wednesday)

The test alert will go to all compatible cellphones, and will interrupt radio and television broadcasts.

The test message will read:

“This is a TEST of the BC Emergency Alert System. This is ONLY a TEST. In an emergency, this message would tell you what to do to stay safe. This information could save your life. Click for more info: www.emergencyinfobc.ca/test. This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

The alert will occur at 1:55 p.m..