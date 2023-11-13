A new integrated primary care and community health services facility will open in Vanderhoof in 2025.

“A new integrated primary and community care facility means the people of Vanderhoof will have better access to high-quality team-based health care when they need it,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“Team-based care has become integral to the primary care system in BC, Building out a primary and community care system that focuses on improving access for patients across the province is a priority for our government.”

Excited to be in #Vanderhoof today announcing a new primary & community health centre! This means people living in Vanderhoof & the surrounding region will soon have better access to high quality team-based healthcare when they need it.@Northern_Health https://t.co/JZ9PIc6tiq pic.twitter.com/4Sf8PSrBPJ — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) November 13, 2023

To establish a fully integrated primary and community care model, physicians and nurse practitioners practicing at the Omineca Medical Clinic will be co-located with the Northern Health interprofessional teams in a new facility on the St. John Hospital Campus.

The province says the new facility will result in significant improvements for care providers and patients, from increased space, to a better layout that will improve accessibility and patient privacy.

Construction is expected to start in the fall of 2024 upon completion of detailed design and procurement processes.

The new facility will be located on the land occupied by the old College of New Caledonia hospital building, which will be removed in early 2024.

Dix will make an announcement in Prince George tomorrow at UHNBC regarding long-term care.