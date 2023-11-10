Canada’s two largest airlines are apologizing, and promising to do better, after several incidents in recent months where disabled passengers had to drag themselves off airplanes.

Air Canada was called to a meeting with federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez yesterday (Thursday), and promised to speed up its accessibility program to train its staff and improve the way mobility aids, like wheelchairs, are stored.

WestJet is also pledging a full investigation of recent accessibility incidents aboard its aircraft.

One of the incidents with Air Canada involved Rodney Hodgins of Prince George.

- Advertisement -

Hodgins uses a wheelchair and in August he was forced to use his upper body strength to drag himself 12 rows down an airplane aisle in Las Vegas.

– with files from Will Peters, MyPGNow.com staff and Vista Radio newswire